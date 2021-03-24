Cover for 100 UI Designs with Adobe Xd

This is part of my project: 100 Design Challenges with Adobe XD - everyday I worked on a different small challenge. With each project I tried to improve my knowledge on color theory, hierarchy, prototyping, transitions, animations, etc.

100/100 Design Challenges with XD - Cover for 100 Design Challenges with Adobe XD

This was a passion project that I was working on in my free time.

THE CHALLENGE:

The challenge was to create 100 Designs with Adobe Xd - each of which is to consists of designing and prototyping 1-3 artboards (sometimes more). Each project is on different topic.

TOOLS:

My main tool throughout this huge project was Adobe Xd, which I've used for brainstorming, moodboards, prototypes, animation, customization of illustrations, building libraries and so on. Additional tools that I've been using together with Xd are Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, OBS, Adobe Premier Pro, etc.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES: I have significantly improved all the skills I aimed for in the beginning (you can see them listed below). However there is more room for improvement and learning but now I at least have a good base to build on in the future.

- Hard skills: Improving my Adobe Creative Cloud skills, knowledge on color theory, hierarchy, getting to know and practice different design principles, prototyping, animations, transitions, project presentation, etc.

- Soft skills: Get better in research, problem-solving, self-direction, critical thinking, drive, adaptability, organization, patience.

TIME FRAME:

I was working on the projects in my free time, which was not always everyday. The time frame for development of all 100 projects is from 19 Aug 2020 - 21 March 2021.