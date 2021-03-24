Tosin Mustapha

Gradient ios14 icon pack for download

Gradient ios14 icon pack for download ios 15 gradient pack icon ios14
DOWNLOAD LINK: https://gum.co/gradicon

You get two packs of minimal icons for your home screen mainly designed for iOS that has been made for light and dark mode. With 50+ gradient app icons.

Pack sets:

• Dark Mode

• Light mode

Learn how to apply icons: https://youtu.be/_gcdCzsUBiw

Posted on Mar 24, 2021
