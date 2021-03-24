Gradient ios14 icon pack for download

Trending designs to inspire you
DOWNLOAD LINK: https://gum.co/gradicon
You get two packs of minimal icons for your home screen mainly designed for iOS that has been made for light and dark mode. With 50+ gradient app icons.
Pack sets:
• Dark Mode
• Light mode
Learn how to apply icons: https://youtu.be/_gcdCzsUBiw