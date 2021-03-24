Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stanislav Soyma

Mobile Wallet - loyalty cards

Stanislav Soyma
Stanislav Soyma
Turn your phone into your wallet and redefine your everyday shopping experience!

Add all your loyalty cards to the app in seconds,

Link to the project: https://ucard.ufin.me/en

Posted on Mar 24, 2021
Stanislav Soyma
Stanislav Soyma

