Mariage Frères - eShop

Mariage Frères - eShop principle app sketch app prototyping responsive web design ui design ux design e-commerce eshop inspiration exploration tea finder brand experience
The Mariage Frères stores and teahouses are a singular exploration of the world of tea, in a very French spirit.

We were inspired by this singularity to rethink the digital experience. We imagined an inspiring "Tea Finder", which guides the user in his journey through the tea offer and proposes a tailor-made selection, just like a sommelier does in store.

