The History of Women’s Rights - 1945

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The History of Women's Rights is a piece that compiles a series of achievements in the human history that became milestones for gender equality and women's fights for their rights.
See full movie here: https://vimeo.com/374136802