Courses U - Mobile App

Coopérative U is a major player in the French retail sector. It is positioned as an artisan retailer close to its customers and concerned with providing quality food. We helped them redesign their digital ecosystem.
By capitalizing on the brand's DNA and taking inspiration from observed usage, we wanted to refocus the mobile experience on a universal use: the shopping list.
On this foundation, we enriched the experience to serve the relationship between the customer and his shopkeepers (greengrocer, butcher, baker, fishmonger...). The tool offers them several spaces allowing them to interact.