Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Purrweb UI

Cleaning App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Cleaning App calendar booking cleaning services services marketplace clean tidy cleaningup cleanup cleaning startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Cleaning App calendar booking cleaning services services marketplace clean tidy cleaningup cleanup cleaning startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Cleaning App calendar booking cleaning services services marketplace clean tidy cleaningup cleanup cleaning startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot1.png
  2. tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey guys!
🤪 🧹I think we all hate cleaning up — washing the floor, vacuuming rugs. Phew😒
Wouldn’t it be great to have an app where you can find and book cleaning services?
In Purrweb, we think it would.

Check out our new shot — the cleaning app 🧼

🏠On the home screen you may search cleaners by address or service category. At the bottom of the screen you see the favorites 💜

If you want to book a clean up, just click on the profile and go to the calendar📅 See the available time and choose the one that suits you ⏰ Easy, huh?

⚪️We took a bright color palette to give the feeling of tidiness and cleanliness to the app. 🔵🟠The light-blue together with the orange bring the user's attention to the most important parts.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Purrweb team

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like