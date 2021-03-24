The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

🤪 🧹I think we all hate cleaning up — washing the floor, vacuuming rugs. Phew😒

Wouldn’t it be great to have an app where you can find and book cleaning services?

In Purrweb, we think it would.

Check out our new shot — the cleaning app 🧼

🏠On the home screen you may search cleaners by address or service category. At the bottom of the screen you see the favorites 💜

If you want to book a clean up, just click on the profile and go to the calendar📅 See the available time and choose the one that suits you ⏰ Easy, huh?

⚪️We took a bright color palette to give the feeling of tidiness and cleanliness to the app. 🔵🟠The light-blue together with the orange bring the user's attention to the most important parts.

