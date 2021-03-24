Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey guys!
🤪 🧹I think we all hate cleaning up — washing the floor, vacuuming rugs. Phew😒
Wouldn’t it be great to have an app where you can find and book cleaning services?
In Purrweb, we think it would.
Check out our new shot — the cleaning app 🧼
🏠On the home screen you may search cleaners by address or service category. At the bottom of the screen you see the favorites 💜
If you want to book a clean up, just click on the profile and go to the calendar📅 See the available time and choose the one that suits you ⏰ Easy, huh?
⚪️We took a bright color palette to give the feeling of tidiness and cleanliness to the app. 🔵🟠The light-blue together with the orange bring the user's attention to the most important parts.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Purrweb team
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜