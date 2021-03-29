Abhinav Sharma
Barber app Design

Abhinav Sharma for ThemadbrainsUIUX
Hi Dribble Community,
Here I am sharing with you a mobile app design concept for Barber Application. That helps People to Easily book appointments with the barber without wasting their time by sitting countless hours waiting for their turn .
I hope you guys like the concept!
Posted on Mar 29, 2021
