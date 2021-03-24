David MARTIN

Roadtrip Design System tooling icons

David MARTIN
David MARTIN
  • Save
Roadtrip Design System tooling icons flat design systems design system branding design branding brand identity brand design brand identity icon design icon logotype logodesign logo design logo
Download color palette

A design system is composed of a set of tools allowing a better collaboration between designers and developers and fluidified the development of our applications and websites.

In our design system called Roadtrip, we essentially provide 3 tools for developers
- a library of web components for ready-to-use components including design and behaviors.
- a CSS framework to provide reusable styles.
- an icon pack including an application to list, find and copy the code of an icon to easily integrate it in an app.

David MARTIN
David MARTIN

More by David MARTIN

View profile
    • Like