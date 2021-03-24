Roadtrip Design System tooling icons

A design system is composed of a set of tools allowing a better collaboration between designers and developers and fluidified the development of our applications and websites.

In our design system called Roadtrip, we essentially provide 3 tools for developers

- a library of web components for ready-to-use components including design and behaviors.

- a CSS framework to provide reusable styles.

- an icon pack including an application to list, find and copy the code of an icon to easily integrate it in an app.