Dynamic Data - Figma Plugin

🚀 We are pleased to introduce our new plugin, Dynamic Data, for Figma.
Dynamic Data is a simple plug-in that gives you the option of saving time through automation.
Built with the ability to create multiple variations of your artwork, it can integrate a single data source file, such as a CSV or XLSX file with a Figma document.
If you are looking for a source that can assist you in saving time and avoiding data entry errors, Dynamic Data is the solution.
Examples of tasks it can assist with include the output of business cards and issuing numerous amounts of certificates for hundreds of individuals.
Any job that is repetitive or monotonous can be time-consuming, but with Dynamic Data these endless hours spent on manually entering text data from a spreadsheet can be re-used using the same design.
✔ To download the plugin, click here.
✔ To see a video of how it works, click here.
👉 To test the plugin, download this free business card template.
