Branding Metal Mag

Metal Mag is not limited when it comes to carrying out their work, since they can create all kinds of shapes from a rigid material such as stainless steel.

Its clients include internationally known brands such as Coca Cola, and nationally recognized companies such as El Pauro, Prost Brewery, Pil milk, Clarabella, La Madera brewery. Laboratorios ADB among others.

Using high quality materials imported from Spain in each of its products, its main works being stainless metal tanks; toroferic covers, cauldrons, assemblies, etc

Concept

Metal Mag renews its logo for better communication for its customers. The isologo symbolizes the two initial key names, which represent the materials used when making their projects, with metallic colors, using gradients and depth.

Solution

Our commitment to the project is the construction of a unique identity that achieves ambitious and global standards through its brand.

