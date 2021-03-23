Miloš Mihailović

Sreca

Sreca ux ui logo illustration design
The logo came from the idea of ​​founding a humanitarian organization with colleague,
so we can collect money and help others for expensive treatments. Made with Illustrator.

Posted on Mar 23, 2021
