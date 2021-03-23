🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a Lawyer Website Modern Design. I made this design with proper design rules. I applied horizontal left alignment to the text on the right.
Everything is in the proper grid. The visual hierarchy goes from the picture on the right to the headline on the left and then the text below. The call to action button is quite prominent and matching the color of the chosen theme.
Thank you for your time. :)