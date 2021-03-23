Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Linkup Studio

Lash extensions salon app

Linkup Studio
Linkup Studio
Lash extensions salon app minimal design branding app mobile salon search a artist ux ui mobile app beauty
  1. LASHBASH_2-2.mp4
  2. lashbash2.png
  3. lashbash3.png

App for lash extensions salon
The app have curated collection of the best lash artists. We've been working on a complete design and launch the product from the branding and to the design system foundation.

Posted on Mar 23, 2021
Linkup Studio
Linkup Studio
