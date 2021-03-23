Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Santi Fernández

OPPA - Hospitality platform website

Santi Fernández
Santi Fernández
booking app queueing app ordering app oppa landing page website design platform hospitality website app typography ux ui design
Hey guys! Happy to share this website I'm working. Oppa is an hospitality platform for digital ordering, online booking, virtual queueing and much more.

I'm working on their business and customer facing products and already design their website for marketing purposes. Glad to hear your thoughts on how's going!

Santi Fernández
Santi Fernández
