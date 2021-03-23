Angelos Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Final approved logo for Angelos, a micro community platform coming soon that is specifically designed with churches in mind. It provides members with a unified place to stay connected with each other. Let me know what you think!