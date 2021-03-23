Dennis Pasyuk
Angelos Logo

Dennis Pasyuk
Dennis Pasyuk for unfold
Angelos Logo stained glass church angelos icon app community figma branding brand logo
Final approved logo for Angelos, a micro community platform coming soon that is specifically designed with churches in mind. It provides members with a unified place to stay connected with each other. Let me know what you think!

Posted on Mar 23, 2021
