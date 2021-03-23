Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello!
This time, we would like to share the results of our work on the Referr app. It is a solution that facilitates customer referrals for companies and freelancers.
Using Referr, businesses create portfolios to present their services, so the customers can leave feedback and send recommendations.
As a result, we created a convenient referral platform with an attractive design and advanced functionality.
For this project, we worked on:
UI/UX design
Web development
Have a project in mind? Contact us at
https://northell.design