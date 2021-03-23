Kluge

ARORA - Product Branding

Kluge created a brand identity for Arora by evoking the auroras around the central “o”, creating a bold brand with minimal but effective color.

Have a creative project that involves technology? Drop us a line at hello@klugeinteractive.com

Creative Technology Studio

