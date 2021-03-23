Kluge

Semio - Robot illustrations

Kluge
Kluge
  • Save
Semio - Robot illustrations design ui illustration branding animation vector ai artificialintelligence kluge
Semio - Robot illustrations design ui illustration branding animation vector ai artificialintelligence kluge
Download color palette
  1. shot_6.png
  2. shot_5.png

Our challenge was to bring emotional intelligence and relatability to a robot illustration that represented a robotics company that is redefining how people interact with robots in their everyday lives.

Have a creative project that involves technology? Drop us a line at hello@klugeinteractive.com

Kluge
Kluge
Creative Technology Studio

More by Kluge

View profile
    • Like