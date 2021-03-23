Kluge

Mitto - Web Layouts

Mitto - Web Layouts iconography logo ui illustration design branding mobilesecurity security webdesign kluge
We built a new brand system, style guide, and website for Mitto using their color scheme, neumorphic design principles, simple iconography, and people in their hero imaging to humanize their products.

Have a creative project that involves technology? Drop us a line at hello@klugeinteractive.com

