LOGO DESIGN FOR GREEN DELIVER

LOGO DESIGN FOR GREEN DELIVER green ui mockup illustrator illustration identity color concept clean creative brand art app flat branding icon simple minimal logo design
Green Deliver is an online based nursery from where you can order plants of your choice through their app and most important part of this plant company is, buyer's orders will be delivered at home by the company with proper safety.
Contact here: hasibuldipto777@gmail.com

