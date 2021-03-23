Francesco Federici

GreenHome - Landing Page UX/UI

The customer requested the design of a landing page to collect leads and retarget them on social media ads.

🏠 GreenHome landing page was linked to Google ads, display and Facebook campaigns.  
A/B Tests have been rolled out periodically to optimize the conversion rate.

The leads generated were managed by their customer care and on-site appointments were generated.

👨‍💻 See project details
https://bit.ly/2Shzvv1

Posted on Mar 23, 2021
