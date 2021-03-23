GreenHome - Landing Page UX/UI

Trending designs to inspire you
The customer requested the design of a landing page to collect leads and retarget them on social media ads.
🏠 GreenHome landing page was linked to Google ads, display and Facebook campaigns.
A/B Tests have been rolled out periodically to optimize the conversion rate.
The leads generated were managed by their customer care and on-site appointments were generated.
👨💻 See project details
https://bit.ly/2Shzvv1