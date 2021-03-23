Malik Abimanyu
Keitoto

Billz - Transfer Money

Malik Abimanyu
Keitoto
Malik Abimanyu for Keitoto
Hire Us
  • Save
Billz - Transfer Money financial app bank app ui design card ticket onboarding send money bills transfer money mobile app user interface ui trend light minimalist inspiration simple minimal elegant clean
Download color palette

Another exploration about movie app exploration.
What do you think?

Press "L" if you like it, if not, press "L" too.
— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate? Email Us: hello@keitoto.com
Keitoto | Behance | Instagram | UI8

Keitoto
Keitoto
Design Agency Focus on Building Experience
Hire Us

More by Keitoto

View profile
    • Like