Rizka Dwita

Quiz Game App

Rizka Dwita
Rizka Dwita
  • Save
Quiz Game App mobile mobile app design mobile game game design mobile game ui game challenge mobile app mobile ui app design uxdesign uidesign ux ui quiz
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋

Here is my exploration of Quiz Game App
So, what do you think?

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
Thank you!

Make your project more awesome!
Contact me : rizkadwita28@gmail.com

Also, find me on Instagram

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Rizka Dwita
Rizka Dwita

More by Rizka Dwita

View profile
    • Like