Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How India is a diverse nation in terms of its culture, ideology and beliefs but when it comes to public transportation everyone is united. For me, that is the soul of India which connects everyone together. This work was created for the Indiefolio Hexcode, 2021 and it was chosen among the top 10 in Character Design category.
View entire project here: https://www.indiefolio.com/project/6059d56719bb9/the-soul-of-india
For more updates: Instagram I Behance