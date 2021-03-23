How India is a diverse nation in terms of its culture, ideology and beliefs but when it comes to public transportation everyone is united. For me, that is the soul of India which connects everyone together. This work was created for the Indiefolio Hexcode, 2021 and it was chosen among the top 10 in Character Design category.

View entire project here: https://www.indiefolio.com/project/6059d56719bb9/the-soul-of-india

