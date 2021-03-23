Business Organization Service Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Aloha, dribbblers! What about some business organization? We have a new shot — it's a business organization service in France! Yep, that’s why Dossier 🇫🇷

🗂 Dossier is a platform for the provision of business organization services in France. The client can get help in officially registering his business, maintaining accounting records and working with documents.

On the shot there is a main page containing basic information about the platform. In the lower left corner there is a field for an app, by filling out which you can get feedback.

🌸 👾 The main page contains bright colors. Pink and purple blues are mixed with each other, creating a pearl shimmer

They focus on non-basic information and create a sense of something mystical ✨

😎 We made this app for simplifying the process of organizing a business. So what do you think?

Created by Anastasia Miklashevich

