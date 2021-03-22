June Bugs 1

"Junebugs" are the creation of Christopher Curtain, Master Chocolatier and Principle of Eclat Chocolate in West Chester, Pennsylvania. These ganache-filled chocolate bugs are beyond delicious and called for a blend of contemporary and historic design with visual roots dating back to the golden age of entomology and naturalism. In collaboration with Christopher, I developed a packaging solution inspired by early 19th-century specimen books and scientific lithographs. The brass rules, Latin type as well as illustration are all hand-rendered to evoke the feel of a time gone by while generating a sense of curiosity and interest reminiscent of the era.