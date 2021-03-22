Star Check mobile app

Overview

A fortune telling app aimed at geek subculture, age 25-40. It should provide shareable content on social media.

Challenge

Primary research showed that the target audience is not interested in fortune telling, so the main challenge was to define a concept that would appeal to them. How might we design an app that users will engage with and provide relatable content they will want to share with friends?

Solution

A fun feel-good horoscope-based fortune telling through witty content and GIFs and memes shareable in-app or on social media.

An added feature is the quiz section with geek themed quizzes (e.g, Star Trek, boardgames, video games...) with occasional wellbeing check which would provide advice depending on the results.

Users can also check compatibility with friends not only regarding Zodiac signs but quizzes as well.

Role: UX/UI Designer

Tools: Figma, Google docs, Illustrator, Photoshop

Timeline: 3 weeks

Interactive prototype

Figma file

Detailed case study (in Croatian language)