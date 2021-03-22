Swastik Sinha

SUBpay - Subscription Management App

These screens are from a concept case study I did a while back. It was regarding the easy management of multiple paid subscriptions.

You can check out the case study here:
https://www.swastiksinha.com/managesubscriptions

Posted on Mar 22, 2021
