Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nath Clark
Code Resolution

Tokema Digital Refresh

Nath Clark
Code Resolution
Nath Clark for Code Resolution
Hire Us
  • Save
Tokema Digital Refresh product design corporate ui ux logisitics minimal branding typography icon b2b digital transformation strategy layout web component design cotype clean
Tokema Digital Refresh product design corporate ui ux logisitics minimal branding typography icon b2b digital transformation strategy layout web component design cotype clean
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_tokema_Set2b.jpg
  2. dribbble_tokema_Set2.jpg

Another snapshot of some recent work we completed for a global digital logistics consultancy.

Tokema have been operating in the logistics scene for almost a decade, transforming how businesses tackle distribution and warehousing across the globe.

Over the last couple of years, they've evolved their business strategy to align themselves as a digital transformation consultancy, building efficient network strategies for large-scale businesses.

They approached us to refresh their online presence to better reflect their solutions offering, within a digital framework that provided greater flexibility for the years to come.

Along the way we refreshed their existing brand palette and introduced a new selection of typefaces including the lovely Aeonik font from CoType

Code Resolution
Code Resolution
Empowering People & Industry.
Hire Us

More by Code Resolution

View profile
    • Like