Tokema Digital Refresh

Another snapshot of some recent work we completed for a global digital logistics consultancy.
Tokema have been operating in the logistics scene for almost a decade, transforming how businesses tackle distribution and warehousing across the globe.
Over the last couple of years, they've evolved their business strategy to align themselves as a digital transformation consultancy, building efficient network strategies for large-scale businesses.
They approached us to refresh their online presence to better reflect their solutions offering, within a digital framework that provided greater flexibility for the years to come.
Along the way we refreshed their existing brand palette and introduced a new selection of typefaces including the lovely Aeonik font from CoType