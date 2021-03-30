Different card designs. Screens for OVOU Smart Business Card

Different card designs.

Made a lot of design options for the profile page. This is just a small part.

OVOU Smart Business Card is Here.

You are more than a phone number on a piece of paper. Instantly connect, be remembered, and let people learn more about you by using OVOU Card.

You can look full case on our website

-

Check us out at basov.design

You can also follow us on Behance / Instagram / Facebook