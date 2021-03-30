Different card designs. Screens for OVOU Smart Business Card

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Different card designs.
Made a lot of design options for the profile page. This is just a small part.
OVOU Smart Business Card is Here.
You are more than a phone number on a piece of paper. Instantly connect, be remembered, and let people learn more about you by using OVOU Card.
You can look full case on our website
