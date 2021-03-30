Basov: UI/UX Design
Different card designs. Screens for OVOU Smart Business Card

contact sharing share contact card design add to contact contact uidesign web profile design profile card profile page mobile design mobile ui minimalism theme smart business card ecommerce ui template
Different card designs.
Made a lot of design options for the profile page. This is just a small part.

OVOU Smart Business Card is Here.
You are more than a phone number on a piece of paper. Instantly connect, be remembered, and let people learn more about you by using OVOU Card.

Screens for OVOU Smart Business Card
