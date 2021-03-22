Luis Jauregui

coldframe logo design

coldframe logo design clean logo cannabis branding brand identity branding simple organic penguin marijuana negative space logo negative space cannabis logo cannabis weed green
Logo proposal for Cold Frame. - a cannabis farm/dispensary.
The idea was to create an identity that feels solid and trustworthy, while still keeping an exotic, cool and hip vibe.

