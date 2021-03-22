🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
GoalGetters Planner
Ones again I got the opportunity to work with the great people at GoalGetters. This time to Design for print, an efficiency planner. This agenda type planner gives you all the room to fully plan out your next 3 months.
I had the pleasure of designing this planner from start to finish, implementing my own creative ideas to make the planner even better.
I hope you like the cover, more is coming!
Read about the design process on my website.
Interested in getting the planner? Go to their Website
Please leave feedback, always love to hear it!
My Portfolio | Behance
By Mathijs Boogaert
For Tyse Design Agency