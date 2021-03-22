Sandeep Nair | Designer 🍭

Ather Bike | Web Design UI

Sandeep Nair | Designer 🍭
Sandeep Nair | Designer 🍭
  • Save
Ather Bike | Web Design UI electric futuristic bikes bike ather dark ui dailyui design branding uidesign minimal ui
Ather Bike | Web Design UI electric futuristic bikes bike ather dark ui dailyui design branding uidesign minimal ui
Download color palette
  1. ather-ike).jpg
  2. ather.jpg

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my exploration for Ather bikes to showcase their modern electrical bikes and it's features in a stylized way.

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like ❤️ it :)
Thankyou !!

Design - Figma
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with me : sn9.nair@gmail.com

Behance

Sandeep Nair | Designer 🍭
Sandeep Nair | Designer 🍭

More by Sandeep Nair | Designer 🍭

View profile
    • Like