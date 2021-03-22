Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Enchanted Images Warsaw

AT&T Learning Platform

Enchanted Images Warsaw
Enchanted Images Warsaw
AT&T Learning Platform
Hello Dribbble👋

I'd like to present to you a couple of shots from my latest project. The main task for this one was to prepare a learning platform for AT&T employees. What is very interesting about this project is that it works as a one big knowledge exchange hub inside the Company.

I hope you will like it and as always please feel free to drop me a line if you want to say hello or maybe there is something that I can help you with.

Posted on Mar 22, 2021
Enchanted Images Warsaw
Enchanted Images Warsaw
Design requires time, space and freedom to evolve🧐

