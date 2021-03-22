AT&T Learning Platform

Hello Dribbble👋

I'd like to present to you a couple of shots from my latest project. The main task for this one was to prepare a learning platform for AT&T employees. What is very interesting about this project is that it works as a one big knowledge exchange hub inside the Company.

