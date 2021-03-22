Stephanie B. ㋡

Micky Typeface

Stephanie B. ㋡
Stephanie B. ㋡
  • Save
Micky Typeface display font serif font design femmetype type web branding graphic design feminine font typography
Download color palette

This is Micky typeface in use. Micky is a fearless and chic typeface perfect for big headlines for both print and web.

Now available — Interested? Buy a licence here:
https://madebyste.com/

Stephanie B. ㋡
Stephanie B. ㋡

More by Stephanie B. ㋡

View profile
    • Like