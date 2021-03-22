Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Stephanie B. ㋡

Micky Typeface

Stephanie B. ㋡
Stephanie B. ㋡
  • Save
Micky Typeface font design preview font design display font serif font design feminine font typography
Download color palette

This is my new typeface in use, called Micky. Micky is a fearless and chic typeface perfect for big headlines for both print and web.

Now available — Interested? Buy a licence here:
https://madebyste.com/

Stephanie B. ㋡
Stephanie B. ㋡

More by Stephanie B. ㋡

View profile
    • Like