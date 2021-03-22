Wello - AI Startup in Nutrition

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wello is an AI platform in nutrition for overweight kids, which uses personalized plans, food maps and games to inspire towards a more active life.
Families will benefit from tailored nutritional diets generated through AI algorithms and scientific data. Wello changes the way families understand and relate to their health.
Wello was selected in the top 6 startups for the Google Accelerator program.
Goals:
1. Increase awareness of living an unhealthy lifestyle
2. Boost the downloads of the app
Strategies:
1. Showing the dynamics and problems that cause an unhealthy lifestyle.
Educating people about the benefits of balanced nutrition.
2. Making the app the main focus, showing the advantage of using it and the long-term value it provides.
Redesign Results:
A more appealing visual that increased the time spent on the site and improved lead conversion rate by attracting more active app users.
See full Case Study
———
Let's connect:
Behance • Linkedin • Instagram