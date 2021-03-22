Social App for artists

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, guys! Check out our new shot — Destra, a social network for artists 🧑🏼‍🎨

On the left screen, there is a profile page of an artist. The main emphasis is done on the portfolio which is displayed as a news feed 🖼

If you want to check out the new likes and subscribers, go to the statistics page 📈

Content is the cornerstone of such a platform.

🤍That’s why we took the clean white background as a basis combining it with the light-blue accent color which symbolizes lightness, airiness, and calmness 💙

🧘🏼‍♂️It encourages contemplation and the search for harmony — exactly what the artists need.

Want to show your masterpiece to the whole world, use the “killer feature” of the app — promotion.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Julia Lebedeva

