Social App for artists promo promotion statistics social network social app social media artwork social artist art startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, guys! Check out our new shot — Destra, a social network for artists 🧑🏼‍🎨

On the left screen, there is a profile page of an artist. The main emphasis is done on the portfolio which is displayed as a news feed 🖼
If you want to check out the new likes and subscribers, go to the statistics page 📈

Content is the cornerstone of such a platform.
🤍That’s why we took the clean white background as a basis combining it with the light-blue accent color which symbolizes lightness, airiness, and calmness 💙
🧘🏼‍♂️It encourages contemplation and the search for harmony — exactly what the artists need.

Want to show your masterpiece to the whole world, use the “killer feature” of the app — promotion.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Julia Lebedeva

