Social App for artists

Hello, guys! Check out our new shot — Destra, a social network for artists 🧑🏼🎨
On the left screen, there is a profile page of an artist. The main emphasis is done on the portfolio which is displayed as a news feed 🖼
If you want to check out the new likes and subscribers, go to the statistics page 📈
Content is the cornerstone of such a platform.
🤍That’s why we took the clean white background as a basis combining it with the light-blue accent color which symbolizes lightness, airiness, and calmness 💙
🧘🏼♂️It encourages contemplation and the search for harmony — exactly what the artists need.
Want to show your masterpiece to the whole world, use the “killer feature” of the app — promotion.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Julia Lebedeva
