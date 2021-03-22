Lettermark S (My personal logo)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I made this logo as my personal logo. I tried to make this logo look serious, trendy and luxurious. For the concept I created lettermark S which is the initials from Sartzali.
come visit my instagram for more logo inspiration.
@sartzalidesign