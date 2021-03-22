Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lettermark S (My personal logo)

minimalist flat branding minimal icon letter logodesign logos monogram lettermark logo
I made this logo as my personal logo. I tried to make this logo look serious, trendy and luxurious. For the concept I created lettermark S which is the initials from Sartzali.

