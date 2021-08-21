Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Design philosophy visual

Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Hire Me
  • Save
Design philosophy visual smarthome dj visual art visual design speaker aep c4d 3d identity branding identity brand identity branding design branding illustration arhitecture interior cgart cg visual philosophy
Download color palette

The true nature of an object has nothing to do with how "authentic" or "genuine" it appears. Something that seems outrageous makes perfect sense when you think about it-we then know it is capturing the true essence of the object. Design with integrity cannot be achieved without a deep understanding of tools, culture and people, as well as one's own unique perspective.
Yamaha

Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Gleb Kuznetsov✈
Defining the future through elegant product design
Hire Me

More by Gleb Kuznetsov✈

View profile
    • Like