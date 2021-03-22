NFT Logo: Planters

Trending designs to inspire you
I've been teetering back and forth on making designs for sale with cryptocurrency markets. I decided to start out with this idea stuck in my head.
All of these logos should hopefully be very recognizable, even with their titles changed to "NFT" or "Non-fungible Token". It was actually a lot of fun to try and leverage existing parts of the brand to make it more recognizable.
Interested in trading these? Find them (and more work soon) on Rarible: https://rarible.com/onemohrtime
