NFT Logo: Planters

I've been teetering back and forth on making designs for sale with cryptocurrency markets. I decided to start out with this idea stuck in my head.

All of these logos should hopefully be very recognizable, even with their titles changed to "NFT" or "Non-fungible Token". It was actually a lot of fun to try and leverage existing parts of the brand to make it more recognizable.

Interested in trading these? Find them (and more work soon) on Rarible:

