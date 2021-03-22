Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NFT Logo: Planters

NFT Logo: Planters peanuts graphic design grand rapids derek mohr token nonfungible nft logo logo design minimalism redesign recreated postmodern typography branding logo crypto exchange cryptocurrency cryptoart crypto nft
I've been teetering back and forth on making designs for sale with cryptocurrency markets. I decided to start out with this idea stuck in my head.

All of these logos should hopefully be very recognizable, even with their titles changed to "NFT" or "Non-fungible Token". It was actually a lot of fun to try and leverage existing parts of the brand to make it more recognizable.

Interested in trading these? Find them (and more work soon) on Rarible: https://rarible.com/onemohrtime

