Designer jewelry on Tilda

Designer jewelry on Tilda
Hi Guys!
Check my website!
This is my first shot!
I created this project for jewelry store On Tilda
All adaptive versions created
It took me a week to develop the design
Completely design on behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113484117/Landing-page-for-designer-jewelry

On Tilda
http://viktoria-designer.tilda.ws/

Posted on Mar 21, 2021
