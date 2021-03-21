Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Guys!
Check my website!
This is my first shot!
I created this project for jewelry store On Tilda
All adaptive versions created
It took me a week to develop the design
Completely design on behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/113484117/Landing-page-for-designer-jewelry
On Tilda
http://viktoria-designer.tilda.ws/