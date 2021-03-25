Alona Shostko

Contacts - Illustrations & animations (JSON, Lottie)

Contacts - Illustrations & animations (JSON, Lottie) done ready web design app design onboarding success error 404 backup 2fa lottiefiles lottie json contact page contact form contact us contacts
Illustrations and animations for Azerbaijan Bank mobile application - Yelo (formerly Nikoil Bank)

Take a look at full case here!

Each animation created as JSON (java script), works perfectly on web sites and applications: vector-based, 60 FPS, small size and other benefits :)

