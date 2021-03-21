Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yoan Almeida

Redo | Branding/digital design agency

Redo | Branding/digital design agency ui blender cycles desktop abstract minimalist 3d landing page landing agency website agency
Hello Dribbblers!

I hope you’re doing well!
Today I have come up with a landing page for Redo, a full-service agency connecting brands to people through design and experience.

The background image have been rendered using blender (Cycles).

Feel free to give any feedbacks and share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot ❤️

Portfolio · Instagram

Building the future of work at @eFounders

