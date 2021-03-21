Redo | Branding/digital design agency

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
I hope you’re doing well!
Today I have come up with a landing page for Redo, a full-service agency connecting brands to people through design and experience.
The background image have been rendered using blender (Cycles).
Feel free to give any feedbacks and share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot ❤️
Portfolio · Instagram