RADIO

RADIO urban art yellows illustration digital colorful artwork retro design minimal illustration isometric illustration 2d art interior radio ashtray coffee cup coffee lamp vectorillustration illustration art
Been working on this illustration for a while, but due to some reason didn't complete it. Today finally I thought of finishing it off. I focused on the happy moods and the old nostalgic feels that were all a part of the retro radio sets.

