Been working on this illustration for a while, but due to some reason didn't complete it. Today finally I thought of finishing it off. I focused on the happy moods and the old nostalgic feels that were all a part of the retro radio sets.

I'm available for hire,

Drop a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can follow me on Instagram at :

https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/