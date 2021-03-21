Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Been working on this illustration for a while, but due to some reason didn't complete it. Today finally I thought of finishing it off. I focused on the happy moods and the old nostalgic feels that were all a part of the retro radio sets.
I'm available for hire,
Drop a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com
You can follow me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/