🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An error page could be some text or you can keep them engaged with an additional feature. One of such things could be a search function that helps them find the exact page they are looking for. After all, if they ended on an error page, the page is missing, and that could simply be because they entered the wrong keyword to your search bar. They can now try again with this cool free 404 error page template without the need to go back.
Download link: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/404-page-not-found-in-html