Elite People Logo on 3d Steel Mockup

Elite People Logo on 3d Steel Mockup identity icon flat color concept clean creative branding art app steel brand decent business elite 3d vector minimal logo design
Logo Design for Elite People(demo name). Elite People is such a company which is looking for experienced, professional, initiative people. Besides, they want to recruit employees who have the capability to make effective decisions.

FULL VIEW HERE:
