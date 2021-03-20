Double M letters, barbershop logo

Sketching for a barbershop by two-letter M. I tried to display business with scissors. Also, my goal was to show elegance by using ornament in two-letter M that they were two first letter of nickname and surname.

Hit "L" or "F" if you like it ❤

Contact me :

info@afurdesignstudio.com

Website and scoial medias:

www.Afurdesignstudio.com/mojtabadesigns

Follow me on Behance | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter | Linkedin