Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mojtaba Designs

Double M letter barbershop logo

Mojtaba Designs
Mojtaba Designs
  • Save
Double M letter barbershop logo sketching drawing letter mlogo logo lettermark barbershop logo barber
Download color palette

Sketching for a barbershop by two-letter M. I tried to display business with scissors. Also, my goal was to show elegance by using ornament in two-letter M that they were two first letter of nickname and surname.
Hit "L" or "F" if you like it ❤

Contact me :
info@afurdesignstudio.com

Website and scoial medias:
www.Afurdesignstudio.com/mojtabadesigns

Follow me on Behance | Instagram | Pinterest | Twitter | Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Mar 20, 2021
Mojtaba Designs
Mojtaba Designs

More by Mojtaba Designs

View profile
    • Like